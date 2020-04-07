Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guns Salute for Independence Day Tribute [Image 1 of 6]

    Guns Salute for Independence Day Tribute

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    07.04.2020

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division render a 21-gun salute to celebrate Independence Day at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2020. Since 1776, the Fourth of July has been recognized as the birth of American Independence, and was adopted as a national holiday in 1870 by Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

    Date Taken: 07.04.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 14:28
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Guns Salute for Independence Day Tribute [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

