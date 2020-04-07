Guns Salute for Independence Day Tribute

U.S. Marines with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division render a 21-gun salute to celebrate Independence Day at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2020. Since 1776, the Fourth of July has been recognized as the birth of American Independence, and was adopted as a national holiday in 1870 by Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

