Guns Salute for Independence Day Tribute

A U.S. Marine with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, extracts a round from a 105 mm M101A1 howitzer during a 21-gun salute ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2020. Since 1776, the Fourth of July has been recognized as the birth of American Independence, and was adopted as a national holiday in 1870 by Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)

