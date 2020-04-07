A U.S. Marine with Alpha Battery, 1st Battalion, 10th Marine Regiment, 2d Marine Division, extracts a round from a 105 mm M101A1 howitzer during a 21-gun salute ceremony at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, July 4, 2020. Since 1776, the Fourth of July has been recognized as the birth of American Independence, and was adopted as a national holiday in 1870 by Congress. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Patrick King)
|Date Taken:
|07.04.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 14:28
|Photo ID:
|6265977
|VIRIN:
|200704-M-JH495-1261
|Resolution:
|1756x2634
|Size:
|1.49 MB
|Location:
|CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Guns Salute for Independence Day Tribute [Image 6 of 6], by LCpl Patrick King, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
