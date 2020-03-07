PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Juan Sanchez, from San Antonio, drives a forklift on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 3, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Erik Melgar)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6265867
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-XX200-1007
|Resolution:
|4361x6534
|Size:
|961.08 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by SN Erik Melgar, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT