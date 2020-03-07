PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Axel Wong, from El Centro, Calif., inspects a vision tester aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 3, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6265863
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-UA103-1102
|Resolution:
|6536x4362
|Size:
|820.38 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|EL CENTRO, CA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 9 of 9], by PO3 Julian Davis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
