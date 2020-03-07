PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Axel Wong, from El Centro, Calif., inspects a vision tester aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 3, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

