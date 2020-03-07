PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Vincent Le, from San Jose, Calif., left, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Kevin Thompson, from Oak Lawn, Ill., store a self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 3, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)
|Date Taken:
|07.03.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.04.2020 03:13
|Photo ID:
|6265862
|VIRIN:
|200703-N-UA103-1080
|Resolution:
|4912x7360
|Size:
|1.44 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Hometown:
|SAN JOSE, CA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
