PACIFIC OCEAN (July 3, 2020) – U.S. Navy Electronics Technician (Nuclear) 3rd Class Vincent Le, from San Jose, Calif., left, and Machinist’s Mate 1st Class Kevin Thompson, from Oak Lawn, Ill., store a self-contained breathing apparatus during a damage control drill aboard the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) July 3, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Julian Davis)

