    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Seaman Dylan Lavin 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Jaureguizar, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, makes his last arresting gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as commander of CVW 11 while piloting an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.04.2020 02:50
    Photo ID: 6265850
    VIRIN: 200701-N-SH180-1564
    Resolution: 2753x1549
    Size: 1.37 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    cag
    Aircraft Carrier
    cvw-11

