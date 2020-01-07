PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Jaureguizar, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, makes his last arresting gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as commander of CVW 11 while piloting an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Zachary Wheeler)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.04.2020 02:50 Photo ID: 6265850 VIRIN: 200701-N-SH180-1564 Resolution: 2753x1549 Size: 1.37 MB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 6 Downloads: 4 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) [Image 4 of 4], by SN Dylan Lavin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.