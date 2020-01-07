PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020)- U.S. Navy Cmdr. David Loveless, commanding officer of the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, makes his last arresting gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as commanding officer while piloting an F/A-18E Super Hornet, July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

