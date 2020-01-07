PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) – U.S. Navy Capt. Steven Jaureguizar, commander, Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 11, celebrates his last arresting gear landing on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71) as commander of CVW 11 while piloting an F/A-18E Super Hornet, assigned to the “Tomcatters” of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 31, July 1, 2020. The Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group is operating in the Eastern Pacific Ocean during a scheduled deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Dylan Lavin)

