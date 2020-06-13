A medic from the Indiana National Guard trains a nurse to conduct a nasal swab test for COVID-19 at the Riverwalk Village long-term care facility, Noblesville, Indiana on June 13, 2020. The Indiana National Guard assisted OptumServe with state-wide testing of more than 47,000 employees at 520 long-term care facilities as part of an initiative by the Indiana State Department of Health, June 10 to 28. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)
Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing
