Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing

A medic from the Indiana National Guard trains a nurse to conduct a nasal swab test for COVID-19 at the Riverwalk Village long-term care facility, Noblesville, Indiana on June 13, 2020. The Indiana National Guard assisted OptumServe with state-wide testing of more than 47,000 employees at 520 long-term care facilities as part of an initiative by the Indiana State Department of Health, June 10 to 28. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

