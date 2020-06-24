Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing [Image 1 of 4]

    Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing

    GREENWOOD, IN, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    A nurse gathers information from Andrew Pappas, Senior Environmental Manager with the Indiana State Department of Health (center), and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Lewis, senior medic and noncommisioned officer in charge with the Indiana National Guard (right), at the Greenwood Healthcare Center on June 24, 2020. The Indiana National Guard assisted OptumServe with state-wide testing of more than 47,000 employees at 520 long-term care facilities as part of an initiative by the Indiana State Department of Health, June 10 to 28. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 17:24
    Photo ID: 6265742
    VIRIN: 200624-Z-OQ080-0016
    Resolution: 7360x4912
    Size: 8.4 MB
    Location: GREENWOOD, IN, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing [Image 4 of 4], by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

