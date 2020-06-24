Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing

A nurse gathers information from Andrew Pappas, Senior Environmental Manager with the Indiana State Department of Health (center), and Staff Sgt. Jonathan Lewis, senior medic and noncommisioned officer in charge with the Indiana National Guard (right), at the Greenwood Healthcare Center on June 24, 2020. The Indiana National Guard assisted OptumServe with state-wide testing of more than 47,000 employees at 520 long-term care facilities as part of an initiative by the Indiana State Department of Health, June 10 to 28. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)

