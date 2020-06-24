Medics from the Indiana National Guard conducted testing for COVID-19 at the Greenwood Healthcare Center on June 24, 2020. The Indiana National Guard assisted OptumServe with state-wide testing of more than 47,000 employees at 520 long-term care facilities as part of a new initiative by the Indiana State Department of Health, June 10 to 28. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras)
Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing
