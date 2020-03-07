Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing

    Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Justin Andras | A medic from the Indiana National Guard conducts testing for COVID-19 at the Greenwood...... read more read more

    INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES

    07.03.2020

    Story by Staff Sgt. Justin Andras 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Medical personnel from the Indiana National Guard assisted OptumServe with statewide testing of more than 47,000 employees at 520 long-term care facilities as part of an initiative by the Indiana State Department of Health, June 10 to 28.

    "Testing is a key component in reducing asymptomatic viral spread; that's why our strategy focuses on testing all staff of these facilities," said Dr. Kristina Box, ISDH commissioner, in a June 10 press conference. "This is the largest testing operation the state has done during this pandemic."

    To determine the most effective way to complete this broad testing initiative, ISDH asked each facility how many total employees they had and whether they were able and willing to conduct the testing themselves, provided they received the necessary supplies. Otherwise, mobile testing would be provided to them.

    "Dr. Box and the governor's wish was to have every long-term care facility employee in the state of Indiana tested for COVID-19 since they are the ones taking care of our high-risk population," said Staff Sgt. Jonathan Lewis, senior medic and noncommissioned officer in charge of the central Indiana region.

    As the virus has spread throughout Indiana this year, several facilities were exposed to the virus, which resulted in deaths. This initiative aims to prevent further losses in these areas containing high-risk individuals.

    "COVID-19 has taken a terrible toll on our most vulnerable residents in our long-term care facilities," said Box. "We know that many of the outbreaks started when a staff member who had no symptoms unknowingly brought the infection into the particular facility."

    Fighting the spread of the virus within these communities, required converting some of the OptumServe test sites into mobile testing at the facilities. These resources were taken from 11 counties with below average testing numbers.

    Ultimately, about 440 facilities elected to complete their own testing. The remaining sites had Guard medical staff administer testing. Guard members also delivered supplies, set up testing stations, registered facility employees and trained facility nurses to conduct the tests.

    "This provides a true picture of COVID in the long-term care facilities," said Lewis. "Being able to get every facility worker tested will go a long way towards helping slow the spread."

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 07.03.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 17:24
    Story ID: 373382
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, IN, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Indiana National Guard bolsters long-term care COVID-19 testing, by SSgt Justin Andras, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Soldier
    Air National Guard
    Indiana National Guard
    ANG
    pandemic
    Army Strong
    Community Outreach
    INNG
    Airman
    United States Army
    Army National Guard
    ARNG
    INARNG
    COVID-19
    COVID19 National Guard
    Indiana State Department of Health
    coronavirus testing
    long-term care facility
    Greenwood Healthcare Center
    Riverwalk Village

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT