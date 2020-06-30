200630-N-AT101-1827 (June 30, 2020) ARABIAN GULF – Mark VI patrol boats, assigned to Commander, Task Force (CTF) 56, conduct a towing exercise in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2020. CTF 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions; including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6265617
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-AT101-1754
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.55 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF 56 Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT