CTF 56 Training Exercise

200630-N-AT101-1432 (June 30, 2020) ARABIAN GULF – Gunner's Mate 1st Class Armel Tawokamkamdem, assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7 shoots a .50-caliber machine gun during a gun exercise aboard a Mark VI Patrol Boat in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions; including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

