200630-N-AT101-1754 (June 30, 2020) ARABIAN GULF – Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7, conduct a towing exercise aboard Mark VI patrol boats in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions; including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released
|Date Taken:
|06.30.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.03.2020 10:09
|Photo ID:
|6265616
|VIRIN:
|200630-N-AT101-1827
|Resolution:
|5568x3712
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|BH
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CTF 56 Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT