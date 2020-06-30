CTF 56 Training Exercise

200630-N-AT101-1754 (June 30, 2020) ARABIAN GULF – Sailors assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7, conduct a towing exercise aboard Mark VI patrol boats in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for planning and execution of expeditionary missions; including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released

