    CTF 56 Training Exercise [Image 3 of 7]

    CTF 56 Training Exercise

    BAHRAIN

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Maddelin Hamm 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet

    200630-N-AT101-1667 (June 30, 2020) ARABIAN GULF – Gunner's Mate 1st Class Armel Tawokamkamdem, assigned to Commander, Task Unit 56.7, shoots a M-240B machine gun during a gun exercise aboard a Mark VI Patrol Boat in the Arabian Gulf, June 30, 2020. Commander, Task Force 56 is responsible for the planning and execution of expeditionary missions; including coastal riverine operations, in the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Maddelin Hamm/Released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.30.2020
    Date Posted: 07.03.2020 10:08
    Photo ID: 6265613
    VIRIN: 200630-N-AT101-1667
    Resolution: 5568x3712
    Size: 1010.52 KB
    Location: BH
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CTF 56 Training Exercise [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Maddelin Hamm, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    TAGS

    5th Fleet AOR
    Navy
    Sailors
    CTF 56
    mark VI

    OPTIONS

