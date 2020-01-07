Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200701-N-PH222-1013 PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) Yeoman 2nd Class Jennifer Howard, from Dalton, Ga., works in the administration office aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine maritime operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

    USN
    Comstock
    C3F

