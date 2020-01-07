200701-N-HS117-1014

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) - Seaman Abram Karnthong, bottom, from Antioch, Calif., conducts routine maintenance on a lifeline with Seaman Yafeg Lugo Marquez, from San Diego, aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 20:45 Photo ID: 6265247 VIRIN: 200701-N-HS117-1014 Resolution: 4749x3392 Size: 901.99 KB Location: PACIFIC OCEAN Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) underway in the western Pacific Ocean [Image 4 of 4], by SN Jeffery Southerland, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.