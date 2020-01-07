USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations

200701-N-HS117-1000
PACIFIC OCEAN (July 1, 2020) - Seaman Abram Karnthong, bottom, from Antioch, Calif., conducts routine maintenance on a lifeline aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Jeffery L. Southerland/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 20:47
|Photo ID:
|6265246
|VIRIN:
|200701-N-HS117-1000
|Resolution:
|4673x3338
|Size:
|1.01 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
