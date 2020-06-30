Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 1 of 4]

    USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations

    SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES

    06.30.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet       

    200630-N-PH222-1364 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Seaman Liam Buskirk, from Creedmoor, N.C., stands watch on the starboard bridge wing aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

