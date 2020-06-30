USS Comstock (LSD 45) Conducts Routine Operations

200630-N-PH222-1364 PACIFIC OCEAN (June 30, 2020) Seaman Liam Buskirk, from Creedmoor, N.C., stands watch on the starboard bridge wing aboard the amphibious dock landing ship USS Comstock (LSD 45). Comstock is underway in the western Pacific Ocean conducting routine operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden/Released)
