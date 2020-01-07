U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Alyssa Mora, a medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 166th Medical Group, talks with a motorist at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Delaware, July 1, 2020. About 30 National Guard soldiers and airmen supported saliva-based testing for 1,056 people at the STAR Campus location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)
|Date Taken:
|07.01.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.02.2020 20:19
|Photo ID:
|6265047
|VIRIN:
|200701-Z-DL064-173
|Resolution:
|2632x3964
|Size:
|5.74 MB
|Location:
|NEWARK, DE, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19 [Image 29 of 29], by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
