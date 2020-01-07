Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19 at UD

Senior Airman Raelyn Blevins, an aerospace medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard's 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, high-fives Sgt. Zell Flamer, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company, at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Delaware, July 1, 2020. More than 25 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 1,056 people at the STAR Campus location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)
