    Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19 at UD

    NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Raelyn Blevins, an aerospace medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard's 142nd Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron, high-fives Sgt. Zell Flamer, a small arms/artillery repairer with the Delaware Army National Guard's 262nd Component Repair Company, at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on the University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Delaware, July 1, 2020. More than 25 soldiers and airmen with the National Guard supported the saliva-based testing of 1,056 people at the STAR Campus location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 17:00
    Location: NEWARK, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19 at UD, by CPT Brendan Mackie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

