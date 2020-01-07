Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19

U.S. Army Spc. Benedicta Kyeremeh, an electrician with the Delaware Army National Guard’s 160th Engineer Company, wears a medical face mask at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Delaware, July 1, 2020. About 30 National Guard soldiers and airmen supported saliva-based testing for 1,056 people at the STAR Campus location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

