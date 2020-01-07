Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19 [Image 52 of 55]

    Del. Nat’l Guard tests 1K for COVID-19

    NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie  

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Leslie Hamill, a medical technician with the Delaware Air National Guard’s 166th Medical Group, wears a face covering at a drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 on University of Delaware's Science, Technology and Advanced Research Campus in Newark, Delaware, July 1, 2020. About 30 National Guard soldiers and airmen supported saliva-based testing for 1,056 people at the STAR Campus location. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Capt. Brendan Mackie)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 19:17
    Photo ID: 6264808
    VIRIN: 200701-Z-DL064-106
    Resolution: 4288x2848
    Size: 7.07 MB
    Location: NEWARK, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

