Patten promoted in surpise ceremony

Capt. Ashley Patten, KC-135 Pilot, 185th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard, stands next to her husband Senior Master Sgt. Greg Patten, Security Forces Operations Superintendent, 185th ARW after getting promoted in a surprise ceremony in Sioux City on June 1, 2020. Patten has served in the Air Force for 26 years in Security Forces.

