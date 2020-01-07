Senior Master Sgt. Greg Patten Security Forces Operations Superintendent, 185th Air Refueling Wing, Air National Guard hugs his son Gabriel after getting promoted during a surprise ceremony in Sioux City on June 1, 2020. Patten's family and friends gathered in support of his promotion from Master Sgt. to Senior Master Sgt. He has served in the Air Force for 26 years in Security Forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 17:23 Photo ID: 6264631 VIRIN: 200701-Z-OH907-009 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.73 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patten promoted in surpise ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.