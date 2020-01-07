Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Patten promoted in surpise ceremony [Image 6 of 11]

    Patten promoted in surpise ceremony

    SIOUX CITY, IA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Capt. Samuel Otto 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division

    Col. Mark Muckey, Commander, 185th Air Refueling Wing, speaks to family, friends and Senior Master Sgt. Greg Patten after his promotion during a surprise ceremony in Sioux City on June 1, 2020. Patten's family and friends gathered in support of his promotion from Master Sgt. to Senior Master Sgt. He has served in the Air Force for 26 years in Security Forces.

