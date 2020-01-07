Senior Master Sgt. Greg Patten, Security Forces Operations Superintendent, 185th Air Refueling Wing has his previous rank of Master Sgt. removed by his son, Gabriel, as his wife Capt. Ashley Patten, KC-135 Pilot, 185th ARW during a surprise promotion ceremony in Sioux City on July 1, 2020. Patten's family and friends gathered in support of his promotion from Master Sgt. to Senior Master Sgt. He has served in the Air Force for 26 years in Security Forces.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 17:23 Photo ID: 6264623 VIRIN: 200701-Z-OH907-002 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 4.99 MB Location: SIOUX CITY, IA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Patten promoted in surpise ceremony [Image 11 of 11], by CPT Samuel Otto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.