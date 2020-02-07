2nd OG Change of Command

Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses the crowd during the 2nd Operations Group change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 2, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)
