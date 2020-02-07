Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses the crowd during the 2nd Operations Group change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 2, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.02.2020 Date Posted: 07.02.2020 13:58 Photo ID: 6264050 VIRIN: 200702-F-NP461-1010 Resolution: 5513x3191 Size: 19.9 MB Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2nd OG Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Lillian Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.