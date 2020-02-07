2nd OG Change of Command

Photo By Senior Airman Lillian Miller | Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses the crowd during the 2nd...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Lillian Miller | Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, addresses the crowd during the 2nd Operations Group change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 2, 2020. A change of command is a military tradition that represents a formal transfer of authority and responsibility for a unit from one commanding or flag officer to another. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller) see less | View Image Page

The 2nd Operations Group welcomed a new commander during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale, July 2, 2020.



With their masks donned, audience members watched as Col. Matthew McDaniel assumed command from Col. David Gordon. Col. Michael Miller, 2nd Bomb Wing commander, officiated the ceremony and led the symbolic change of leadership by the passing of the 2nd OG guidon from the outgoing commander to the incoming.



“Team Barksdale, I am so thankful to be joining you and I look forward to building the new team,” McDaniel said as he addressed the crowd during the ceremony. “To my fellow commanders, leaders and directors across the staff, wing, groups and squadrons - I look forward to building combat power and growing our capabilities in the coming years.”



In his final remarks, Gordon thanked and praised his family, 2nd OG team and fellow wing leadership for their continued hard work and dedication to the mission during his time in command.



“It's hard to believe it's been two years since I took command,” Gordon said. “When I was last here [on this stage], I had mentioned that we were leading in turbulent times and that there would be challenges ahead. I had no idea what those challenges would be. Who would’ve thought we would deploy with no notice to the middle east to counter Iranian aggression or that we would try to lead and promote readiness during a global pandemic?”



“Nobody could’ve predicted that a couple years ago; but throughout this the B-52 [Stratofortress] support to the world has been unfailing. When there’s a crisis around the world and national security is in jeopardy, the B-52 is always the first to the fight,” Gordon added. “That’s no easy task for an airplane that is 60 years old, but it's not the airplane that makes the difference in the mission, it's the team. I am so very proud of what this team has accomplished over the past two years.”