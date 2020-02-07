2nd OG Change of Command

Col. Matthew McDaniel, incoming 2nd Operations Group commander, addresses the crowd during a change of command ceremony at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., July 2, 2020. McDaniel received his commission in 1998 through the United States Air Force Academy, graduating with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Military History. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lillian Miller)

