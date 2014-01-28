Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations [Image 6 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    01.28.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Bryan Blair  

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200701-N-ZF088-1141 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) Sailors reset a catapult wire on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical presence on the seas. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.28.2014
    Date Posted: 07.02.2020 01:50
    Photo ID: 6260225
    VIRIN: 200701-N-ZF088-1141
    Resolution: 6673x4454
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: PHILIPPINE SEA
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Bryan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Pacific
    U.S. Military
    maritime
    FDNF
    Ronald Reagan Carrier Strike Group
    presence
    aircraft carrier
    Navy
    USS Ronald Reagan
    US Navy
    readiness
    warfighting
    Pacific Fleet
    CVW-5
    Carrier Strike Group 5
    Indo-Pacific
    forward-deployed aircraft carrier
    Carrier Airwing
    NIMCSF2020

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT