USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations

200701-N-ZF088-1141 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) Sailors reset a catapult wire on the flight deck of the Navy's only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) maintaining Ronald Reagan’s tactical presence on the seas. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of the Reagan Carrier Strike Group (CSG). The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual-carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

