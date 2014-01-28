200701-N-ZF088-1037 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airmen Devan Schaeffer (left), from Duncan, Oklahoma, and Samuel Owens, from Waco, Texas, signal an aircraft on the flight deck of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), ensuring safe and consistent flight operations at sea. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Gabriel A. Martinez)

Date Taken: 01.28.2014
PUBLIC DOMAIN
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors Perform Routine Flight Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO1 Bryan Blair, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.