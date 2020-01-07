Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 1 of 7]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations

    PHILIPPINE SEA

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    200701-N-ML137-1031 PHILIPPINE SEA (July 1, 2020) Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) 2nd Class Shane Barton, from St. Catherine, Jamaica, directs an aircraft elevator to ascend to the flight deck in the hangar bay of the Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) to transport aircraft for flight operations. Ronald Reagan is the flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 5. The USS Nimitz (CVN 68) and Ronald Reagan CSGs are conducting dual carrier operations in the Philippine Sea as the Nimitz Carrier Strike Force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samantha Jetzer)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Underway Operations [Image 7 of 7], by PO2 Samantha Jetzer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

