U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett (left), 18th Air Force commander, salutes Col. Cassius Bentley (right), incoming 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, as Bentley takes command during the 92nd ARW change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Bentley takes command of the 92nd ARW following his previous assignment as the 100th ARW vice commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54 Photo ID: 6260122 VIRIN: 200701-F-WH061-1115 Resolution: 6880x4592 Size: 3.39 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 92nd ARW Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.