    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command [Image 2 of 5]

    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Airman Kiaundra Miller 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Cassius Bentley, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, gives a speech during the 92nd ARW change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Bentley takes command of the 92nd ARW following his previous assignment as the 100th ARW vice commander. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Kiaundra Miller)

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 92nd ARW Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by Amn Kiaundra Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Change of Command
    Fairchild
    92nd ARW
    Col. Salmi

