2020 92nd ARW Change of Command

U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, outgoing 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, performs his final salute as commander during the 92nd ARW change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Salmi served as the 92nd ARW’s fifteenth commander since being stood up on July 1, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

