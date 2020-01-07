Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command [Image 4 of 5]

    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command

    FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.01.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena 

    92d Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Col. Derek Salmi, outgoing 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, performs his final salute as commander during the 92nd ARW change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Salmi served as the 92nd ARW’s fifteenth commander since being stood up on July 1, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.01.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54
    Photo ID: 6260120
    VIRIN: 200701-F-WH061-1106
    Resolution: 6876x4589
    Size: 3.62 MB
    Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2020 92nd ARW Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command
    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command
    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command
    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command
    2020 92nd ARW Change of Command

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Change of Command
    Fairchild
    92nd ARW
    Col. Salmi

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT