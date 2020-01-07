U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. Sam Barrett, 18th Air Force commander, gives a speech during the 92nd Air Refueling Wing change of command ceremony at Fairchild Air Force Base, Washington, July 1, 2020. Team Fairchild conducted its fifteenth change of command since being stood up on July 1, 1994. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Lawrence Sena)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 07.01.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:54 Photo ID: 6260119 VIRIN: 200701-F-WH061-1029 Resolution: 6705x4790 Size: 3.26 MB Location: FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, WA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 2020 92nd ARW Change of Command [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Lawrence Sena, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.