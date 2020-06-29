Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., left, Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks with Col. Frank Marconi, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander, during Bunch’s Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base tour, June 29, 2020, at the 635th MMG on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The patch worn on Bunch’s arm is a “BEAR” patch sporting an American flag in the background. BEAR base is accountable for the storage, inspection, repair, deployment and assets belonging to AFMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:49 Photo ID: 6260104 VIRIN: 200629-F-HV115-1705 Resolution: 6899x4599 Size: 6.1 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Wearing a BEAR base patch with pride [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.