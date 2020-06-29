Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr. tours Holloman, detached units

Photo By Senior Airman Collette Brooks | Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., left, Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks with Col....... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Collette Brooks | Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., left, Air Force Materiel Command commander, speaks with Col. Frank Marconi, 635th Materiel Maintenance Group commander, during Bunch’s Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base tour, June 29, 2020, at the 635th MMG on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. The patch worn on Bunch’s arm is a “BEAR” patch sporting an American flag in the background. BEAR base is accountable for the storage, inspection, repair, deployment and assets belonging to AFMC. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks) see less | View Image Page

Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander, meets with various Airmen across Holloman in order to see how units remained resilient and successful despite challenges derived from the global COVID-19 pandemic.