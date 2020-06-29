Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Gen. Bunch is all smiles [Image 4 of 7]

    Gen. Bunch is all smiles

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    06.29.2020

    Photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., Air Force Materiel Command commander tours the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base, June 29, 2020, at the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Bunch’s tour included meeting with various Airmen across the installation in order to see how units remained resilient and successful despite challenges derived from the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.29.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:49
    Photo ID: 6260100
    VIRIN: 200629-F-HV115-1334
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 1.61 MB
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
