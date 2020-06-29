Gen. Arnold W. Bunch Jr., left, Air Force Materiel Command commander, bumps elbows with Airman 1st Class Jonah Eastman, 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron electrical power-production journeyman, during Bunch’s Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resources Base tour, June 29, 2020, at the 635th Materiel Maintenance Group on Holloman Air Force Base, N.M. Bunch’s tour included meeting with various Airmen across the installation in order to see how units remained resilient and successful despite challenges derived from the global COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Collette Brooks)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.29.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 18:49 Photo ID: 6260101 VIRIN: 200629-F-HV115-248 Resolution: 5934x4239 Size: 3.32 MB Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Elbow bump [Image 7 of 7], by SrA Collette Brooks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.