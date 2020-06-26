U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Joseph Carter, 673d Medical Support Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of community health, takes a redeploying Airman’s temperature at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 26, 2020. Personnel from the 673d Medical Group returned from a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where they built an Expeditionary Medical Support System to combat COVID-19 for the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (Black box was added over the badge for OPSEC.) (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.26.2020 Date Posted: 07.01.2020 15:56 Photo ID: 6259922 VIRIN: 200626-F-MJ351-1071 Resolution: 5016x3583 Size: 2.19 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 Podcast Hits: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Medics return from combating COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.