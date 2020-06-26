A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, lands at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 26, 2020. Personnel from the 673d Medical Group returned from a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where they built an Expeditionary Medical Support System to combat COVID-19 for the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)
|Date Taken:
|06.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|07.01.2020 15:57
|Photo ID:
|6259917
|VIRIN:
|200626-F-MJ351-1029
|Resolution:
|5683x3789
|Size:
|1.77 MB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Medics return from combating COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT