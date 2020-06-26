Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Medics return from combating COVID-19

    Medics return from combating COVID-19

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, UNITED STATES

    06.26.2020

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson Public Affairs   

    A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Alaska Air National Guard, taxis at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 26, 2020. Personnel from the 673d Medical Group returned from a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where they built an Expeditionary Medical Support System to combat COVID-19 for the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 06.26.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 15:57
    Photo ID: 6259918
    VIRIN: 200626-F-MJ351-1038
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, AK, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Medics return from combating COVID-19 [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Guam
    JBER
    673d Medical Group
    Coronavirus
    COVID-19
    COVID
    COVID19c
    COVID19b

