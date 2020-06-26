Medics return from combating COVID-19

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 673d Medical Group deplane from a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 176th Wing, Air National Guard, at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, June 26, 2020. Personnel from the 673d Medical Group returned from a deployment to Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, where they built an Expeditionary Medical Support System to combat COVID-19 for the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71). (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Emily Farnsworth)

