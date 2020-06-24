Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint airdrop mission in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8]

    Joint airdrop mission in Hawaii

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    06.24.2020

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson 

    15th Wing Public Affairs

    A jumpmaster assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii surveys the drop zone before conducting joint static-line and free-fall parachute operations with Airmen assigned to the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party over the Island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 24, 2020. The 535th AS executes airlift and airdrop missions to support U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Transportation Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.24.2020
    Date Posted: 07.01.2020 14:26
    Photo ID: 6259820
    VIRIN: 200624-F-RE693-0677
    Resolution: 6640x4828
    Size: 8.23 MB
    Location: HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint airdrop mission in Hawaii [Image 8 of 8], by TSgt Anthony Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

