Joint airdrop mission in Hawaii

A jumpmaster assigned to Marine Corps Base Hawaii surveys the drop zone before conducting joint static-line and free-fall parachute operations with Airmen assigned to the 25th Air Support Operations Squadron Tactical Air Control Party over the Island of Oahu, Hawaii, June 24, 2020. The 535th AS executes airlift and airdrop missions to support U.S. Pacific Command and U.S. Transportation Command. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

