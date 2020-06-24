Joint airdrop mission in Hawaii

Staff Sgt. Jonathan Martinez, 647th Logistics Readiness Squadron mobility flight supervisor, guides cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III assigned to the 535th Airlift Squadron at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii, June 24, 2020. The mission of the 647th LRS is to produce readiness-focused professionals who can provide world-class agile combat support. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Anthony Nelson Jr.)

